TODAY |

Family of Kiwi man missing in Australia for over a week hopes 'power of social media' will help search

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia

The family of a New Zealand man living in Australia who has been missing for more than a week are asking anyone with information to please contact police.

New South Wales police say Andrew Olphert, 35, was last seen at his home on Darwin Avenue in the Sydney suburb of Little Bay on Monday, June 19.

His family contacted police when he failed to return home that day and police now hold concerns for his welfare.

Mr Olphert is a Caucasian between 175cm and 180cm tall, is of medium build and has brown hair.

He was last seen wearing navy and white striped jumper and navy/dark coloured pants.

Mr Olphert's sister Lucy posted online about her brother's disappearance, saying "this is certainly one of the hardest things I've ever had to share".

"With little leads or information to go off right now we are hoping that the power of social media may be able to assist in finding my brother," she wrote.

"To my friends in NSW and to those who may have been in recent contact with him, please be vigilant and share this around the surrounding areas."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact NSW Police on 1800 333 000 - that number can be reached from New Zealand by dialling 0061 1800 333 000.

Andrew Olphert
Andrew Olphert Source: New South Wales Police
More From
New Zealand
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Venables, aged 10, and another boy killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool, England, in 1993.
'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger
2
Facebook icon mobile app generic file smartphone
Jay Jays under fire for Facebook post encouraging girls to 'roast the crap' out of each other on Instagram
3
Daniel Faitaua
Presenter Daniel Faitaua to leave Breakfast, take over as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent
4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
5
Lake Taupo
Over 800 Māori place names made official
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The National Party spokesperson spoke about the failed Capital Gains Tax, the Belt and Road initiative and Simon Bridges.

National's Amy Adams to quit politics at next election; second MP also announces departure
Dr Caralee McLiesh

New South Wales economist to take over as NZ's next Secretary to the Treasury
01:49
Commodore Alfred Keating, 59, faces up to 18 months in prison.

High-ranking NZDF official sentenced to home detention after embassy bathroom recordings
"Allegations are one thing, but evidence is something else," Mr Peters told TVNZ1's Q+A last night.

'Allegations are one thing' - Winston Peters urges caution over blame for oil tanker attacks