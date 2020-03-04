Family in self-isolation after woman tests positive for coronavirus 'being battered on social media'

Health authorities say a New Zealand family in self-isolation after a woman tested positive for coronavirus are being "battered on social media."

The woman tested positive today after returning from a trip to northern Italy on February 26.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service Director Dr William Rainger says the family has done everything right and has minimised the risk to others.

"The woman with the virus has gone straight into isolation with her family when she was told she was suspected of having Covid-19.

"Yet they have become the focus of sustained and abusive bullying on social media and are being hounded by the media.

"There is a high level of anxiety and concern in the school and wider communities, but it is not acceptable to attack people who have been caught up in this global outbreak. They have taken all the right actions to protect others.

"As a public health service, we are worried that such attacks will lead people to hide any illness that might be Covid-19, and not seek medical attention.

"We will not be able to contain this spread of this illness, if the public response is so hostile towards cases and their families," he says.

The Ministry of Health also came out in support of the ARPHS message.

"I want to say that this is a Kiwi family that has been affected by a virus that is part of a worldwide outbreak. What they need is support and understanding. Our task is to ensure they have all the support and health care they need," says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The woman also travelled between Auckland and Palmerston North before her diagnosis, with Air New Zealand saying they're contacting people in close contact with her on any of the three flights.

Two Auckland schools have been notified and her partner is also being tested for Covid-19.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE CASE

The woman has mild-to-moderate symptoms and is self-isolating at home, Ministry of Health Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media today.

Her symptoms aren't severe enough to need hospitalisation but she's being assisted by medical services.

Her partner is also showing symptoms and is being tested for the disease, Dr Bloomfield says.

Their two children, who attend Westlake Boys and Westlake Girls high schools in Auckland's North Shore, are also isolating themselves but are not showing symptoms, according to Dr Bloomfield and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Those two were not in Italy and the self-isolation is being taken as a precaution, with the schools alerted.

The woman and her partner arrived in Auckland from Singapore on February 25, on Air New Zealand flight NZ0283, on their return from Italy.

On Monday, she also flew to Palmerston North on flight NZ5103, then back to Auckland on flight NZ8114.

People who were near them are being contacted, but anyone on the flights who are concerned should contact Healthline.

In a letter sent out today, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service asked parents at the Westlake schools to speak to their children and make sure they knew they weren't at risk.

"There will be high levels of anxiety amongst parents and students… Please explain to your children that the students do not have Covid-19 and that they have no exposed anyone else to the virus," says the letter, supplied to 1 NEWS by the Ministry of Education.