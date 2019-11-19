Family grieving loss of 'amazing mother' from Northland found dead in India

A New Zealand family is grieving again after their mum died while visiting India, just months after the loss of their father.

Polly Tuialii, 43, was on the mend from her heartbreak and excited about attending a presentation in India for her work.

But on Saturday she was found unresponsive in her hotel room by a colleague. She had died after a cardiac arrest.

Her sister-in-law Sophie Ruka said the family was just getting over the grief of Graeme, Polly's husband of 20 years who died in April, and Polly's sudden death was another blow to the close-knit family.

"Polly was a really happy, loving person," she told 1 NEWS. "She had a great, great sense of humour and cared about everyone."

Ms Ruka said family was her world, and her siblings and children were "the kings and queens of her life".

"Polly was an amazing woman, so humble and with a heart full of love for everyone.

"She was a go-getter and has kept a smile on her face through all her tough times. She was an amazing mother and best friend to both her son and daughter."

Back, from left, brothers Peter Smart, Kepa Paaka, mum Renee Smart, uncle David Smart and brother Rob Smart, with Polly Tuialii, front. Source: Supplied

Polly is survived by her 25-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter, and the rest of their extended family.

"They were really close, they'd do everything together," Ms Ruka said of the family, adding baseball was a big part of their lives.

"It was a huge shock for all of them. The kids are doing okay, considering. We just want to get her home so we can mourn."

A Givealittle page, set up by Ms Ruka to bring Polly's body home, has raised more than $4300 in two days. It's expected to cost $20,000 but the family don't want to resort to bringing her home after cremation.

Ms Ruka said they want to hold a tangi - a traditional Māori send off - at Waiparera. "We want to bring her back to her land."

Polly was living in Australia at the time of her death, but she was from Rangi Point in Northland.

Ms Ruka said the family had been overwhelmed by the support and donations already raised.

"Thank you to those who've donated," she said. "It's absolutely overwhelming, it's amazing. We're all so grateful."