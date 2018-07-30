 

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

1 NEWS
The family of the 11-year-old girl who died after a bus rolled while travelling down from Mt Ruapehu's Tūroa ski field on Saturday have released a touching tribute to her.

The NZ Herald reports that Hannah Francis' Mother Michelle Bruton and father Matt Francis said their family is still trying to come to terms with the devastating loss of "our beautiful daughter".

"She was the light of our lives and will be missed by all who knew her," Ms Bruton said in a statement.

"Hannah was an empathetic, kind-hearted, beautiful child who wouldn't hurt a fly. She was loved by everyone she met and left a lasting impression.

"Her sister Charlotte and stepbrothers Josh and Caleb all loved her dearly and will be lost without her.

"She loved animals, especially her cats and she would do anything to help you.

"Our hearts are broken and will never be the same. Fly free our beautiful angel. May you rest in peace."

The bus carrying 31 passengers crashed while travelling down Ohakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield around 2.30pm on Saturday, injuring a number of passengers and claiming Hannah's life.

Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stavert has addressed a message to parents and caregivers, saying yesterday the school received the sad news that one of its students had passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the bus accident.

Ms Stewart said Hannah was a Year 7 student and will be sadly missed by her friends, classmates and teachers.

"We are sure you all join us in expressing our heartfelt condolences to Hannah's family at this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied
Teen, 17, charged with murder over fatal Greymouth stabbing

1 NEWS
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man in Greymouth today.

Police say a 17-year-old male appeared in Greymouth District Court today charged with the murder of Cyris Alexis Alupis, 41.

Mr Alupis was fatally stabbed in the West Coast town this morning.

The 17-year-old was remanded in custody until Tuesday 21 August.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of a late 1990s red Toyota Corolla in Greymouth in the early hours of Monday morning.

Also, anyone who witnessed a male dressed in dark clothing walking on Sids Road, near Coal Creek, is urged to contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

Police cordon at scene of Greymouth homicide. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
A TVNZ1 documentary on the 1975 disappearance of Mona Blades has sparked new leads.

Mona Blades vanished while hitch-hiking from Hamilton to Hastings on Queen's Birthday weekend 43-years-ago.

Police say there were at least two hours of constant calls from the public following the episode of Cold Case as well as a large number of messages.

Last night's programme revealed that Ms Blades had gang connections and that a number of gang members could've been travelling south that same weekend too.

Watch the episode at TVNZ OnDemand.

Police say there were two hours of constant calls following the episode of TVNZ1’s Cold Case. Source: 1 NEWS
