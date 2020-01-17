Family who gifted Marlborough beach slams possible quad bike ban

When the Marfells gifted their family beach to the government, they were hoping the public would get the same fun riding their "horse and cart" on the sand as they had.

By Chloe Ranford of rnz.co.nz

But these days, almost a century on, the family today fears Marfells Beach will become "dead" and void of enjoyment if plans to ban quad bikes along Marlborough's east coast are approved.

Marlborough District Council agreed to draft a bylaw in November after conservationists said drivers were damaging the coast, lifted by the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. Consultation is set for March or April this year.

Maurice Marfell said the proposed bylaw, set to bar vehicles from the Awatere River mouth to the Waima / Ure River mouth, was "bloody crazy".

The 92-year-old gifted 24 hectares of his land, including "up to the high tide mark" at Marfells Beach, to the Crown in 1959.

His grandfather, Richard Marfell, gifted 1.2 hectares to the Crown, in what is now the beach campsite, in the 1920s, he said.

"It [Marfells Beach and the surrounding area] was given to the people of Marlborough through the Crown," Maurice Marfell said.

Marlborough District Council is looking to ban vehicles from 45 kilometres of the region's east coast. Source: rnz.co.nz

"It's true, quad bikes were not thought of when we gave the land to the public, but if they can walk, then why should they not be able to take a vehicle? I can't see them doing harm on the beach, because the tide goes over the tracks every day."

The council's technical report, which informed the proposed bylaw, said there would be "long-term consequences" if uncontrolled vehicle access continued along the coast.

The report, which took 18 months to complete, pulled together scientific data on the east coast from several sources, such as the Department of Conservation (DOC), and Forest and Bird.

It recommended speed limits be imposed at Marfells Beach and Ward Beach, so four-wheel-drives could still launch boats.

Council environmental scientist Peter Hamill said the report did not take into consideration the views of the Marfell family.

Brett Marfell, 69, said his father, Maurice's cousin, recalled travelling to Marfells Beach by horse and cart, and having "a big Christmas do" each summer.

"They used to use the carts and travel along the sand in those days, but that's gone now. The uplift has changed the area completely ... people can go right around the cape now."

A fisherman, Mark Wills, said he already got 1400 signatures on his petition against a beach quad bike ban.