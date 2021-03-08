Family 'extremely worried' about missing Auckland man who requires frequent medication

Police are appealing to the public to help find a missing Auckland man who has not been seen since last night.

Matthew Johnson. Source: 1 NEWS

Matthew Johnson, 30, was last seen yesterday evening leaving an address in Glenfield.

Police say Johnson’s family are "extremely worried" about him.

He is driving a white 1997 Toyota Carib Z-Touring station wagon and is described as being of around 170cm tall and of thin build.

He is heavily tattooed on both of his arms and was last seen wearing a dark top, black pants and likely wearing Nike scuffs, police say.

"He has a medical condition that requires frequent medication so it’s important that anyone who knows where he is, or might have seen Matthew, contacts Police immediately on 111," police said in a statement this afternoon.

The public can also contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210212/2524.