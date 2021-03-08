Family 'extremely worried' about missing Auckland man who requires frequent medication

Police are appealing to the public to help find a missing Auckland man who has not been seen since last night.
Matthew Johnson, 30, was last seen yesterday evening leaving an address in Glenfield.
Police say Johnson’s family are "extremely worried" about him.
He is driving a white 1997 Toyota Carib Z-Touring station wagon and is described as being of around 170cm tall and of thin build.
He is heavily tattooed on both of his arms and was last seen wearing a dark top, black pants and likely wearing Nike scuffs, police say.
"He has a medical condition that requires frequent medication so it’s important that anyone who knows where he is, or might have seen Matthew, contacts Police immediately on 111," police said in a statement this afternoon.
The public can also contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210212/2524.
Johnson may be in Auckland but is also known to the Northland area.