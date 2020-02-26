Family 'devastated beyond measure' as mum and dad of two killed in Cambridge crash

The family of a couple killed in a crash in Cambridge on Saturday say they are "devastated beyond measure".

Christopher O'Byrne and Brenda Kora. Source: Supplied

Christopher O'Byrne, 32, and Brenda Kora, 31, died in the crash between Kaipaki Road and Matos Segedin Drive about 5.40pm, police said.

Their nine-month-old child Eli was in the car but is now being treated in Waikato Hospital. Brenda's 11-year-old son Riley, whom she had from a previous relationship, was not in the car.

Riley, 11, and Eli, nine-months-old, lost both their parents in a crash in Cambridge on Saturday. Source: Givealittle

"The sudden tragic loss of Chris and Brenda has left us all devastated beyond measure," the family said in a statement today.

"Riley is with family and Eli is still in Waikato Hospital where he is receiving outstanding care and is surrounded by family. We are pleased to report he is improving every day.

"We thank everyone for their love and support as well as respecting our need for privacy at this traumatic time.

"We would like to make special mention of the members of the public and emergency services that did their very best to help Chris, Brenda and little Eli at the scene and afterwards. You are our heroes and you have our undying heartfelt gratitude for all that you do."

A Givealittle page for the children has raised more than $17,000.