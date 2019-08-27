TODAY |

Family 'desperate' for information on missing Whakatāne man as police release new images

The family of a missing Whakatāne man are "desperate" for information as the search for him continues.

Joseph Webb, 24, was last seen at Kohi Point, Whakatāne, at around 3pm on July 23, police say.

Police say earlier that day Mr Webb went to The Warehouse, where CCTV shows him wearing the clothing pictured above.

He was also seen on CCTV footage passing the Coastguard building.

His family issued a statement today which reads: "The family are desperate to hear from Joseph or even just find out about his wellbeing.

"Joseph is a person who will help anybody.

"If he helped you in any way please let the Police know, we just want to know that he is OK."

Joseph Webb. Source: NZ Police

If you have any information you can contact police on 105 and quote file number 190724/0842.

 

Joseph Webb on Whakatāne Warehouse CCTV. Source: Supplied
