Police are looking for 24-year-old Jacob Bennett, who was last seen at Davey Place, Fairfield, at 12pm on Friday 21 June.

Police and Jacob’s loved ones are concerned for his safety.

Jacob is of a slight build, around 166cm and has a distinctive tear drop tattoo on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown cap, black trousers and black, blue and lime green shoes.