Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

The family of a teenager who died at the West Coast religious community of Gloriavale wants an inquest held.

The Gloriavale community on the West Coast.

Prayer Ready, 14, died on 4 June 2015, after choking on her dinner while shut in a room with her family.

The teenager's death was investigated by the Coroner, but a full inquest, which would allow people to be heard in court, was not held.

Prayer's aunt Ruth Green said Prayer was shut in the room with her family, because one family member was sick and they were attempting to stop the spread of the illness.

Her aunt said handles on the door were removed to stop anyone leaving the room.

Prayer's older brother David Ready said the blocked door was a factor in the death, and that the leaders at Gloriavale misled the coroner about its significance.

"The leadership there needs to take more responsibility for what happened there," Mr Ready said.

"It was their situation, and their rules that were being followed and someone died because of it. Then as soon as there is an inquest they just cover up to stop themselves looking incompetent."

David Ready, his sister and aunt, who were all former Gloriavale residents, have sent a letter to the Solicitor-General requesting an inquest be held into the teenager's death, but were yet to hear back on a decision.

Ms Green said she had also spoken to the police about her concerns about the misinformation given to the coroner.

West Coast

Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

