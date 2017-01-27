 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It is a family business' - Upper Hutt mayor confident factory will bounce back from devastating blaze

share

Source:

NZN

Upper Hutt City Council will work with the owners of Acma Industries as they recover from a devastating fire at their premises, says Mayor Wayne Guppy.

Homes are being evacuated near the ACMA Industries building in Upper Hutt due to the ferocity of the blaze.
Source: Facebook: Julia Posthuma/Wellington Weather

He says he knew the founder of the business, Alan Bowmar, who died on New Year's Day and has been in touch with the family since the fire.

The Fire Service was called to the factory in Montgomery Cres in Clouston Park shortly before 7pm yesterday.

The large industrial building was burning strongly and substantial resources were used to bring the fire under control. No one was injured.

Mr Guppy says the family is working to establish the cause of the fire, and he "absolutely" expects the business to continue.

"It is a family business - they're great people who have been successful through hard work," Mr Guppy says.

They succeeded with great determination and managed to change as the world changed, he said.

When Alan Bowmar founded Acma in 1978, Acma was a producer of foam seating and head rests for the automotive industry, and its major customer was General Motors, which had a car assembly plant at Trentham.

In a business profile put together by the council Alan's son, CEO John Bowmar, says as customers closed down or moved offshore, the company shifted away from commodity products.

Experts in chemistry and specialists in polyurethane, Acma develops formulations to produce a range of low and high density, soft or hard, foam which is moulded into various shapes.

It currently produces fire retardant seating for trains, safety tiles to protect the elderly in Singapore and Sweden, foam seals for sleep apnoea masks made in Mexico and foam underlay for flooring installers in New Zealand.

It operates eight robots, laser cutters, laminators and large scale printers and about 85 per cent of its products are exported.

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Osea Kolinisau scored off a brilliantly worked move from his teammates as Fiji beat Australia 26-12.

LIVE: Japan dished out another monster loss as Flying Fijians continue convincing start in Wellington

00:50
2
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

3
Tandem skydive

Two professional skydivers in stable condition after crash landing near Queenstown

00:24
4
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

Video: NZ Sevens link up for slick try in convincing win over Tietjens' Samoa

00:40
5
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.

00:50
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ