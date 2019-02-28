TODAY |

Family of baby killed in Kaitaia issue plea to public - 'We want to know what happened to our mokopuna'

The family of a four-week-old baby girl, whose death is being treated as a homicide by Kaitaia Police, say they "want to know what happened to our mokopuna".

Police say a post-mortem indicated MareeTakuira Mita Ngahere suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain causing her death on Tuesday, February 21.

There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.

In a police statement a spokesperson for Maree’s family, Bardia Matiu, says: "We want to know what happened to our mokopuna.

"Our whānau are united in our support of the police in their search for the truth."

Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said in the same statement: "We are working hard to gather as much information as we can to piece together all of the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

"We are making progress and we are grateful to those members of the public who have contacted Police as a result of our appeals for information and have assisted our investigation.

"These are very serious injuries inflicted upon an innocent baby less than 4 weeks old," Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaitaia Police on (09) 408 6500 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

