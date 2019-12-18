Family of Australian woman who died in White Island tragedy left 'absolutely heartbroken'

One family has been left "absolutely heartbroken" after one of the Whakaari/White Island eruption victims recovered on Friday from the island was positively identified as Karla Mathews.

Karla Mathews (left) has been identified as one of the White Island victims Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Mathews, 32, from Australia, was travelling around New Zealand on the Ovations on the Seas cruise ship with her partner Richard Elzer, 32, who also died after the eruption.

In a statement released by Police on behalf of Karla Mathews family, siblings Nicola Mathews and Kirk Mathews say they have an huge sense of relief she has been found and say their big sister will be incredibly missed.

"Our family is absolutely heartbroken and our big sister will be incredibly missed," the statement reads.

"We have an enormous sense of relief that she has finally been found."

"We would like to take this moment to express our deep gratitude to both the New Zealand and Australian governments for everything they have done for our family this past week."

"We would like to especially thank the New Zealand Police for their unwavering efforts towards reuniting all families with their lost loved ones."