Family appeal for sightings of man travelling South Island with his children

Police are seeking sightings of a man travelling the South Island with his two children.

Joshua Harley's family say they have not heard from him or his two children aged nine and 12-years-old.

The trio were last seen in Murchison on May 2, and are possibly still in the greater Murchison area - although could be anywhere in the South Island, according to police.

There are no immediate concerns for either of the group's safety, but police say they want to locate them to provide reassurance to his family.

They are likely to be travelling in a 1996 Nissan Safari, registration ELP735.