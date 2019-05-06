TODAY |

Family appeal for sightings of man travelling South Island with his children

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tasman

Police are seeking sightings of a man travelling the South Island with his two children.

Joshua Harley's family say they have not heard from him or his two children aged nine and 12-years-old.

The trio were last seen in Murchison on May 2, and are possibly still in the greater Murchison area - although could be anywhere in the South Island, according to police.

There are no immediate concerns for either of the group's safety, but police say they want to locate them to provide reassurance to his family.

They are likely to be travelling in a 1996 Nissan Safari, registration ELP735.

If you have any information as to where they might be, or the vehicle, please contact your local police station.

Joshua Harley
Joshua Harley Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Tasman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
2
Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
3
Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
4
Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
5
The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:43
Julie Anne Genter said they want to “turn around” the high road toll.

Speed limits on 'most dangerous roads' to drop to 80kmh as Government moves to lower number of road deaths
01:50
“We thought it had been archived weeks ago,” the National Party leader told media today.

National's 'emotional junior staffer' resigns

02:04
There are fresh calls for measles vaccinations to be made compulsory.

One confirmed case of measles reported in Wellington
02:39
Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will continue working with global partners, including China, to find solutions to global problems.

Huawei boss: 'Lots of friction, little fact' after GCSB's 5G decision