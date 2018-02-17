Family and friends join search for missing Alexandra man not seen for almost a week

The search for missing Alexandra man Christopher James Bates continues and is focused on an area to the east of the town.

Police have concerns for missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates. Source: New Zealand Police

The last confirmed sighting of the 22-year-old was at 3.50pm on February 11 when he was seen at the Z service station on Tarbert Street in the Central Otago town.

Family and friends have joined police staff and LandSAR volunteers from the Wakatipu and Central Otago areas in the search.

A search dog team is also being used.

When Mr Bates was last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie, white T-shirt, dark shorts and sneaker style shoes.

Police say he has not accessed his bank accounts or used his cellphone since he was last seen.

Mr Bates is described as being of slim build, about 180cm tall, with short to medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

