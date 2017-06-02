Family and friends 'desperate' to get Christchurch builder Michael McGrath home

A search of the Sabys Rd area in Halswell is due to get under way as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Christchurch builder Michael Craig McGrath.

Mr McGrath, 49, was last seen at his home in Checketts Ave in Halswell on May 21.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said police and volunteers will begin searching the Sabys Road area this morning to gather any evidence that may help locate him.

"As this is an ongoing inquiry, we will not be going into specifics on timings, search areas, or numbers of staff and resources involved," Mr Sweeney told 1 NEWS.

Mr McGrath's brother, Simon McGrath issued an emotional appeal for help yesterday, reiterating it was out of character for his brother not to have been in touch with his family.

"Michael lived alone, he enjoyed his work as a builder. His family and friends are desperate to get him home," he said.

"We're making this plea for any sightings or activity. Someone might have information that might appear to be trivial, but it may be the piece of the puzzle we need to solve this mystery."

Christchurch police have executed search warrants at three different properties.



Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney appealed yesterday for sightings of Mr McGrath on his mountain bike on May 21.

Bicycle of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath. Source: NZ Police

Police have also released photos of Mr McGrath's blue mountain bike and blue and white bike helmet in the hope that someone has seen him on it.

Bicycle helmet of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath. Source: NZ Police

He also appealed to the public to come forward if they had any sightings of the 49-year-old builder, or his car, which is a blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon, over the dates of May 20, 21, and 22.