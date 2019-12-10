Family of American couple injured in White Island eruption send message of thanks

The family of an American couple have today offered their thanks to those who helped in the wake of the Whakaari/White Island eruption, adding that New Zealand is an "amazing" country, with "amazing" people.

American newly-weds Matthew and Lauren Urey Source: rnz.co.nz

Matt and Lauren Urey are from Richmond in Virginia and had been on their honeymoon when they were caught up in the December 9 eruption, both suffering severe burns in the tragedy.

Ms Urey’s mother, Barbara Barham, told the Washington Post that her daughter had suffered burns to at least 20 per cent of her body and had undergone surgery in Auckland Hospital.

Mr Urey was airlifted to a hospital in Christchurch for treatment of burns that covered about 80 percent of his body, Mrs Barham said.

Today the families of the couple have spoken out, offering condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the tragedy and thanks to those who helped in rescue and recovery efforts.

“We first want to give our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who did not survive this tragic event; our thoughts and prayers are with you," they said.

“There are no words to express how horrible this has been for everyone involved, but we are very lucky and grateful that although Lauren and Matt are severely injured, they're still with us.

“From the moment we were notified of the eruption, we have received nothing but support from everyone here in New Zealand.

“The list of people we want to thank is endless, but we especially want to recognise the healthcare professionals working with Lauren and Matt who have done an incredible job dealing with an unprecedented situation, and we are eternally grateful to them for helping to save our loved ones.

“We also want to thank the generous, kind, and caring people of New Zealand who have offered to help in every way possible, the Police Department who have dedicated a team of wonderful individuals to help us in whatever way they can, and the American Consulate for their continued support,” the family said in the statement.

The family said the couple are “progressing as well as could be hoped for” given the extent of their injuries but said their recovery would be “long and difficult”.

“We ask that you continue to send positive thoughts and prayers their way; they need them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the couple who family say will be out of work for an “extended period of time”.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone involved, but New Zealand is an amazing country with amazing people who have helped us more than we could've ever hoped for,” the statement said.

The number of confirmed deaths is now 17. A further two people remain unaccounted for.