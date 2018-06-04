Family airlifted to safety as 10m river rise floods homes near Tolaga Bay

A Tolaga Bay family was airlifted to safety this morning due to severe flooding in East Cape.

A file picture of the Hikuwai River, a week after torrential rain put it into flood. Source: Ulrich Lange/Wikimedia Commons

Tairawhiti Emergency Management said in a release that two adults and their four-year-old grandchild were lifted by helicopter after their house flooded and their wool shed was washed away overnight.

The rescue took place at a property on Mangatokerau Road, north of Tolaga Bay near Gisborne.

The three people were reportedly trapped on their roof since about 4am this morning, and all three are now safe and well.

Two other households nearby on Tauwhareparae Road were flooded also, with 20 people in total evacuated from houses around the area.

A graph showing the water level of the Hikuwai River at Willowflat Bridge. Source: Gisborne District Council

State Highway 2 north of Tolaga Bay at Mangatuna Road has been closed due to flooding.

TEM said rivers in the Tolaga Bya area rose rapidly after since midnight, but Civil Defence now believes the worst is over and they are receding.