Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

The grieving family of Demetrius Pairama, who was found dead in a vacant house in Auckland's Mangere last weekend, say they are pained, heartbroken and angry as police continue to search for answers.

Demetrius Pairama

Jacqueline King, aunty of 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing, saying she loved arts and crafts, kapa haka, friends and family.

Her aunty said Demetrius made friends easily and was open when it came to talking about what was on her mind.

She said her niece was a roamer with a mind of her own and didn’t know how to stay in one place at time.

"Even though she was under the care of CYFS she did what she wanted to do and if she wanted to go somewhere, she went and found her way," Ms King said.

King says Demetrius' friends visited the house in Mangere and they also want answers as to what happened.

Her friends are also trying to find ways to make it to the funeral, "given that they’re young, they don't own cars," Ms King said.

"They look at her like a sister, so she was loved by many."

Ms King said police have told them there was a struggle during the death and that Demetrius had DNA under her finger nails.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they are continuing work to establish what happened, and said no one has been charged yet.

“Soar high our baby - fly with the angels," Ms King said.

"Love you."

