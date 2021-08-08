Families of teens killed in Timaru crash wake to 'nightmare that won't go away'

The Timaru community is reeling from the aftermath of last night’s fatal crash which killed five local teenagers. A sixth boy, who was the driver, is also in hospital with serious injuries.

The car involved in a Timaru crash where five teenage boys died.

Inspector Dave Gaskin this morning told media five boys, aged 15 and 16-year-old, were found dead on arrival, after crashing at the intersection of Seafoam Road and Meadows Road, Washdyke.

“The vehicle involved was a Nissan Bluebird, and apparently it hit a power pole with such force that it broke in half, spreading debris down the road,” Gaskin said.

Having crammed into the car without enough seats, Gaskin said that he doesn't believe many, if any, of the boys were wearing a seatbelt.

He noted their deaths will have been a significant blow for the tight knit community, adding that he had known one of the boys involved.

"Timaru is a very small community, and I'm sure this is going to touch a lot of people. I knew one of the boys, I know the family of one of the boys."

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the Nissan Bluebird last night, with the registration UI17799, to contact them on 105.

A full crash investigation will be carried out, however, it does appear speed was a likely factor in the crash.

More to come.