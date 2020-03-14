Families of March 15 victims prepare to mark one year since the attacks

On the eve of the March 15 terrorist attack, the families of the 51 people killed in an act of hatred ready themselves for a day of remembrance

It's not part of Muslim culture to mark anniversaries in a public way, but tomorrow's service is being embraced to allow everyone to continue to heal together.

Mohammed Safi's family has sought solace at Al Noor mosque every night for the past month as March 15 crept ever closer.

It was at Al Noor that his father was killed in cold blood.

"He fled from a war zone in Afghanistan to have a better life here but unfortunately his death was written by a bullet," Mr Safi said.

"Even if he got away from the bullets back home, the bullet followed him all the way to New Zealand."

His father, Matiulla Safi, was determined his family would settle somewhere safe when moving them here as refugees 13 years ago.

"We lost a big thing in our family you know; we lost my dad - I didn't think it was possible for him to go that way, we are in New Zealand the most peaceful country."



Mohammed's cousin Ahmed was crushed as worshippers fled the alleged shooter in Linwood mosque.

"It was probably the hardest year of my life…my uncle was really close to me," he said.

Mohammed said the response from New Zealanders has been a sign of "huge respect" for the Muslim community.

"They haven't forgotten the 15 March 2019, that it's still stuck in their head, which is a big respect for us for the whole Muslim community and for the whole Muslim world."