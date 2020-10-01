Families living in poverty dealt blow as Winter Energy Payment ends today, costing some $60 a week

Families living in poverty will be dealt another financial blow as the Winter Energy Payment comes to an end today.
The payment, for those on superannuation and benefits, was doubled in May to soften the economic hit of Covid-19.
Around 850,000 people were expected to receive the payments, according to the Government, which rose to $1400 for couples and $900 for single people without children.
Child Poverty Action Group says the income drop is particularly sharp, with some set to lose more than $60 per week.