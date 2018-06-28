 

Families left grieving after seven people killed in two-car Taranaki crash

1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore


Dame Jenny Shipley.

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

02:13
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

