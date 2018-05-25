Families facing homelessness in Marlborough move into converted Blenheim motel

Families facing homelessness in Marlborough began moving into new temporary accommodation today, with the conversion of a Blenheim motel into transitional housing.

The Ministry for Social development bought the former Brydan Accommodation for just over $3.6 million.

Many people are struggling with the region's chronic housing shortage.

Blenheim resident Kelly, who is moving into one of the 17 apartments with her daughter, told 1 NEWS she never expected to need the help of transitional housing.

"It's crazy. Like, six to seven months ago we were quite happy living in our five bedroom house," she explains.

"But we had to move out because of the renovations because we were living with black mould and leaky roof so we had to get out of there so they could fix the house up."

"There's just nothing. Some one very close to me has just recently gone to a car. And that could have been us," Kelly says.

The Blenheim accommodation is the fifth motel to be bought by the Ministry. The previous four were purchased under the National government.

Associate Housing and Urban Development Minister Jenny Salesa says Labour is planning to bring in more public housing for the district, with 10 new state houses in the pipeline.

"I hope we'll need transitional housing less and less. But in the meantime it's important that we have it available for those who need it," she says.

Methodist Mission director Jill Hawkey says while they try to help people move on after three months, some situations are more difficult than others.

"Some families that started in transitional housing nine months ago are still there, unable to secure a permanent residence.