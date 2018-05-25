 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Families facing homelessness in Marlborough move into converted Blenheim motel

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

Families facing homelessness in Marlborough began moving into new temporary accommodation today, with the conversion of a Blenheim motel into transitional housing.

The Ministry for Social Development brought the 17-apartment property for just over $3.6 million.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry for Social development bought the former Brydan Accommodation for just over $3.6 million.

Many people are struggling with the region's chronic housing shortage.

Blenheim resident Kelly, who is moving into one of the 17 apartments with her daughter, told 1 NEWS she never expected to need the help of transitional housing.

"It's crazy. Like, six to seven months ago we were quite happy living in our five bedroom house," she explains.

"But we had to move out because of the renovations because we were living with black mould and leaky roof so we had to get out of there so they could fix the house up."

"There's just nothing. Some one very close to me has just recently gone to a car. And that could have been us," Kelly says.

The Blenheim accommodation is the fifth motel to be bought by the Ministry. The previous four were purchased under the National government.

Associate Housing and Urban Development Minister Jenny Salesa says Labour is planning to bring in more public housing for the district, with 10 new state houses in the pipeline.

"I hope we'll need transitional housing less and less. But in the meantime it's important that we have it available for those who need it," she says.

Methodist Mission director Jill Hawkey says while they try to help people move on after three months, some situations are more difficult than others.

"Some families that started in transitional housing nine months ago are still there, unable to secure a permanent residence.

"We will support them and do everything we can to help them into long term housing. But long term the answer has got to be building more affordable homes".

Related

Marlborough

Social Issues

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Crusaders extend lead over Hurricanes as forward pack continues to dominate in wet Christchurch conditions

01:47
2
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


01:53
3
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

4
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Most read: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

00:30
5
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.

01:52
Police and protestors remember the break-up of peaceful Bastion Point occupation.

Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'It was kind of scary but we knew we were right'

On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Crusaders extend lead over Hurricanes as forward pack continues to dominate in wet Christchurch conditions

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

01:43
The dangers of privacy breaches, cybercrime and misuse of persona data had led to beefed-up laws in the EU.

Kiwi companies revise email mailing lists as new European Union privacy laws kick-in

Some firms are asking customers to review privacy policies or re-subscribe to their mailing lists.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 