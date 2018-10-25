Families face stark choice between filling up their car or their kids' bellies, budgeting service says

The rise in fuel prices is contributing to families not being able to put food on the table, a budgeting service says.

Darryl Evans from Mangere Budget Service says families now face the stark choice between filling up the car or their kids' bellies.

“What it is doing is taking food off the table of some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable families.”

He also believes that wages aren't high enough either.

"Minimum wage doesn't cut the mustard... ...We are now raising a generation of two minute noodle kids.

"The average family of four coming into our service is spending between $39 and $41 a week on groceries."

That was $83.33 this time a year ago.

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll found 36 per cent of those polled had driven less in the past month because of petrol prices.

People also spent less on essential items like groceries and electricity, with 30 per cent adjusting their spending.

The poll found overall, 57 per cent either adjusted their spending patterns or driving behaviour because of the increase in petrol prices.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said it showed a significant number of New Zealanders "are really being hurt by the high petrol prices".

He said the Government could “axe the taxes” and it would make a “difference to Kiwis who are really feeling the pinch”.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "hugely concerned" at the prices consumers were paying at the pump and called petrol margins unacceptable.

"We need to get to the source of the problem - [the fuel tax] isn't it, because that doesn't account for the extra 39 cents overall that we've seen in the last year.