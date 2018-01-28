 

Families of Erebus disaster victims' views sought for national memorial

The Government will be asking family members of Erebus victims for their input as they plan the memorial to remember the 257 people killed in the 1979 Air New Zealand plane crash in Antarctica.

Acting Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said today the views of family members are vital, and would be asking questions "such as what a National Erebus Memorial should feel like; the activities and events that should happen at the Memorial; and whether it is best placed in a busy or quiet location". 

"The Memorial will be a place where all New Zealanders can come to pay their respects and remember this tragedy," she said. 

Two hundred and fifty seven people on board Air New Zealand Flight 901 died when the sightseeing flight crashed into Mount Erebus in Antarctica, on 28 November 1979.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be meeting with families of victims this year, with the memorial set to be put in place in 2020. 

Ms Sepuloni encouraged family members not yet contacted to email erebus@mch.govt.nz. 

The video, due for release in March, is being filmed in Antarctica where the plane crash happened almost 40-years-ago.
