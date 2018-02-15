Families of CTV building victims to meet with PM today

 

The loved ones of those who died in the CTV building collapse are set to meet with the Prime Minister in Christchurch later today.

Maan Alkaisi, who lost his wife Maysoon Abbas, says that investigations prove that there were design deficiencies in the building.
Source: Breakfast

In November last year, police announced there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute anyone involved.

Maan Alkaisi, who lost his wife in the incident, told TVNZ1's Breakfast he's "very grateful" to the Prime Minister for accepting the invitation to meet with the families affected by the tragedy.

"When there is something wrong, the government cannot say, 'There is something wrong but we cannot do anything about it'. They have to find the solution," Mr Alkaisi said. 


