 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

share

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

Families with children are being kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent.

The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS has obtained figures under the Official Information Act which show Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.

An eviction is the most drastic action a landlord can take against a tenant and is usually used as a last resort.

It involves the courts and a bailiff, who is someone who has the same powers as a police officers, to force tenants out.

Housing New Zealand evicted 21 families for illegal activity like drug use, while antisocial behaviour including abuse towards neighbours forced another 13 out.

The largest number of state tenants evicted were the 45 families who did not pay their rent, one of those was a woman and eight children.

Chief operating officer Paul Commons said it's "absolutely not right to put anyone on the street without doing everything we can to support them."

He says evictions are rare and most result from Housing New Zealand's inability to get a "constructive conversation with someone".

"An eviction is the result of a very, very long process where we've exhausted every possibility of supporting a tenant to maintain their circumstances," Mr Commons said.

The Salvation Army would prefer that tenants are left where they are, otherwise it just creates another social problem.

"It would be best to keep those kids housed keep the family together and work on a solution," said Major Pam Waugh.

"We'd like to see them (Housing New Zealand) formulate policies around who the client is so face to face work with the client understand their needs understand their situation," she said.

Housing New Zealand is currently reviewing its policies, but says the woman with eight kids has a house to live in.

Related

Ryan Boswell

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

2
Police car generic.

Police at the scene after woman shot at Tauranga address

01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


4

Minimum wage being raised for public servants

5
Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Cowboys cut into Warriors lead just before halftime

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 