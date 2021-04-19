TODAY |

Families at Auckland Airport 'looking forward' to reuniting with loved ones as travel bubble opens

Source:  1 NEWS

There are family reunions aplenty today as Kiwis jet off across the ditch on the first flights of the trans-Tasman bubble. 

Kids who haven’t seen their dad in 15 months and a proud father going to watch his daughter compete are among those crossing the ditch this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

For many, it’s been months since they saw their loved ones after Covid-19 saw the end to quarantine-free travel between both Australia and New Zealand.

One traveller at Auckland Airport told Breakfast today he’s “really looking forward” to reuniting with his daughter after over a year apart. 

“I’m heading over to see my daughter, she competes in surf lifesaving and there’s a big event that starts tomorrow… we’re really looking forward to it.” 

Another parent said goodbye to her kids heading across the ditch this morning, who haven’t seen their dad in more than a year.

“These two are going to Melbourne, they’re going to see their dad. They haven’t seen him for 15 months,” she said.  

Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand are projected to fly over 10,000 passengers on the trans-Tasman route today alone. Many of which are expected to be visiting friends and family. 

There are 20 flights heading into Auckland from Australia today, the first of which doesn’t touch down until just before midday.

New Zealand
Travel
Tourism
Australia
