Families angry over sentence for man who killed three road workers in Whakatāne crash

A man who killed three Bay of Plenty road workers in a truck crash has been sentenced to 250 hours community work, temporarily disqualified from driving and must pay $21,000.

Dudley Sole Raroa, David Reginald Te Wira Eparaima and Haki Graham Hiha all died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Whakatāne in February when a truck being driven by David Michael Cox drove into them as they worked in a culvert.

Cox had previously pleaded guilty to three charges of dangerous driving causing death.

He was sentenced today to community work, disqualified from driving for 21 months and must pay $21,000 to the men's families in emotional reparation.

Whakatāne District Court was packed with the victims' relatives, many of whom expressed anger at what they saw as the leniency of the sentence.

David Michael Cox has been ordered to serve 250 hours community work, is temporarily disqualified from driving and must pay $21,000.
