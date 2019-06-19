Families angry over sentence for man who killed three road workers in Whakatāne crash

A man who killed three Bay of Plenty road workers in a truck crash has been sentenced to 250 hours community work, temporarily disqualified from driving and must pay $21,000.

Dudley Sole Raroa, David Reginald Te Wira Eparaima and Haki Graham Hiha all died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Whakatāne in February when a truck being driven by David Michael Cox drove into them as they worked in a culvert.

Cox had previously pleaded guilty to three charges of dangerous driving causing death.

He was sentenced today to community work, disqualified from driving for 21 months and must pay $21,000 to the men's families in emotional reparation.