Families and staff left in limbo after Auckland Fijian early childhood centre closes doors

New Zealand's only Fijian early childhood centre has temporarily shut its doors, leading to fears the community which use its services will be left out in the cold.

South Auckland's Bula Centre, which has received more than $2.5 million in government funding, closed after receiving the lowest possible ranking from the Education Review Office.

The review found problems with financial management, governance and health and safety.

The closure has left the families of 21 children and seven staff in limbo.

"Next monday will be four weeks that we have not been paid. And I am so worried for the staff. It's their livelihood, it's really affecting them," Centre Manager Nirshad Rokodi told 1 NEWS.