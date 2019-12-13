Families 'absolutely ecstatic' after six bodies recovered from White Island

The families of those killed in the New Zealand volcano disaster are "absolutely jubilant" after police confirmed the secure return of six bodies from Whakaari/White Island.

Defence Force personnel, believed to be SAS soldiers, airlifted six bodies off the active volcano and onto the HMNZS Wellington, stationed nearby, this morning, completing the headline task for the high-risk mission.

The return of the bodies was announced at 11.17am today, four days after the blast on Monday and several hours into the deployment.

There were eight bodies believed to be on the island.

Family representatives travelled into the Bay of Plenty and around one kilometre off the volcano, ahead of the mission to retrieve the bodies.

There, they conducted a Māori ceremony and allowed family members to be close to the site where their loved ones lost their lives.

Back on shore, they then gathered with broader family and friends at the community meeting house to wait.

NZ Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha said families were "deeply appreciative" upon hearing the news.

"These people have been waiting patiently. To hear the news that this recovery mission had gone really well, they're absolutely ecstatic," he said.

"The sighs of relief. The joy. The clapping.

"As you can imagine. They've got their loved ones coming home.

A Navy helicopter returns to Whakatāne Airport following the recovery operation to return the victims of the volcano eruption. Source: Associated Press

"To be able to take them back to Australia. If that was your son or your daughter, like it was my son or my daughter, what would we be thinking?"

The six bodies will make their way to the mainland, and onto the coroner in Auckland for a disaster victim identification process.

Police had warned they might not be able to locate all eight bodies, with surveillance only identifying six among the debris and ash.

They only planned to look for the remaining two if there was time and it was safe. It's unclear whether that search will continue.

"Nothing will be left to chance. Everything that has been put in place is being undertaken," Mr Haumaha said.

The high-risk mission took place despite raised seismic activity in the wake of Monday's blast.

GNS Science warned there was a 50 to 60 per cent chance of a further eruption, posing a major threat to the operation and the lives of the team on Whakaari.

An update issued while they were on the island said the "level of volcanic tremor has dropped but remains very high compared to pre-eruption levels".

Instead of opting for a plan to spend as little time on the island as possible, NZ Defence Force members - believed to be SAS soldiers - spent hours on the surface of the active volcano.

"The equipment that the operators are wearing on the island is significant in terms of its weight and how it restricts movement," New Zealand police deputy commissioner Mike Clement said.

Clement paid tribute to the fortitude of those conducting the mission.

"Everybody has a rich appreciation of the absolute bravery of everyone involved, particularly those going onto the island," he said

"They will say 'it's their job' but the reality is we need people like that to do their job to get beyond moments like this."

Some 47 people, including 24 Australian citizens, were on the island when the volcano erupted on Monday.

Eight Australians are confirmed dead, two are presumed to have died and 13 are in hospital fighting for their lives with severe burns.