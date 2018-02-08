 

The familiar faces and silent heroes of the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours List

A hoard of prominent Kiwis and silent heroes have been recognised for their contribution to the country in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List, released today.

Leader Bill English says the party will use the time to work on policies to help businesses and the economy.

Former Prime Minister Bill English, along with master waka maker and navigator Hector Busby and renowned singer John Rowles, have been made Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Former Board of RNZ chair Richard Griffin, filmmaker Roger Donaldson, and former SPCA Executive Director Bob Kerridge, were also recognised for their services to the country.

Meanwhile, Kiwi comedy duo the Topp Twins; sex workers' rights activist Catherine Healy; Victoria University of Wellington Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Pasifika) Luamanuvao Winifred Alexandra Laban; and Emeritus Professor Charmain O'Connor all received the title of Dame under the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Celebrity cook Annabel Langbein was also recognised for her services as a food writer.

For the first time this year, more women than men are on the honours list.

Read the full list here.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

The familiar faces and silent heroes of the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours List

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

Heat pump.

New heating costs could lead to overcrowding

