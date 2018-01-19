 

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

While a heavily-pregnant Jacinda Ardern continues with her daily business, a slip of the tongue by the country's "First Bloke" has provided a window into the nation's nerves.

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".
Jacinda Ardern was set to meet with Solomon Islands counterpart Rick Houenipwela today for formal discussions.

However, that wasn't the news drawing headlines.

With Ms Ardern's due date - June 17 - quickly approaching, her partner, broadcaster Clarke Gayford, accidentally sent social media into a spin on Tuesday.

The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.
"Pro tip: Get your mum to set new records in returning missed calls from you by almost having a baby. Better living everybody," he tweeted.

It spurred a stream of last-minute advice and well wishes, along with reports that the couple had a "false alarm".

However, it's understood that by "almost having a baby", Mr Gayford was referring to the coming weeks, not any particular event - a reading that's also been backed up by the PM's office.

Ms Ardern was still doing regular TV interviews on this morning and is scheduled to spend the rest of the week campaigning for her party's candidate in an Auckland by-election.

She intends to keep working until their first baby arrives and won't hand over the reins until she gets to the hospital.

After the birth, the PM will hand her duties over to her deputy for six weeks, with Mr Gayford to be primary carer after Ms Ardern returns to work.

Ms Ardern caused a flutter when she appeared to say 'her' in a radio interview.
