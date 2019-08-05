Falling clay seriously injures worker at Auckland CBD construction site

A worker has been seriously injured on a construction site in Auckland's CBD after being hit by falling clay.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are attending the incident on Albert St, where they say an accident has occurred on a building site.
Emergency services were alerted around 3:15pm and two fire engines, an ambulance and a jeep were in attendance.
A construction worker told 1 NEWS a piece of clay fell on the worker.
Pictures from the scene show a man being winched up on a stretcher and being placed into an ambulance.
Police say he has been transported to nearby Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.
Worker loaded into ambulance after Auckland CBD workplace accident. Source: 1 NEWS
WorkSafe told 1 NEWS they have been notified of the incident and are making inquiries.