Falling clay seriously injures worker at Auckland CBD construction site

A worker has been seriously injured on a construction site in Auckland's CBD after being hit by falling clay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are attending the incident on Albert St, where they say an accident has occurred on a building site.

Emergency services were alerted around 3:15pm and two fire engines, an ambulance and a jeep were in attendance.

A construction worker told 1 NEWS a piece of clay fell on the worker.

Pictures from the scene show a man being winched up on a stretcher and being placed into an ambulance.

Police say he has been transported to nearby Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Worker loaded into ambulance after Auckland CBD workplace accident. Source: 1 NEWS

WorkSafe told 1 NEWS they have been notified of the incident and are making inquiries.