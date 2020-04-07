TODAY |

The fall of David Clark: A timeline of what led to the Health Minister's resignation

Source:  1 NEWS

Health Minister David Clark has announced his resignation this morning after several blunders during the Covid-19 pandemic landed him in hot water.

David Clark. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to media today, he said his position in the role was a distraction for the Government during the pandemic. 

It comes after a string of issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, including his breaching of lockdown rules.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister said that “under normal conditions” Dr Clark would’ve lost his job as Health Minister. Source: 1 NEWS

April 2:

Early in New Zealand's Level 4 lockdown, on April 2, Dr Clark was called out for driving over two kilometres to a mountain bike track after a member of the public took a photo of his van with his face plastered on the side.

Beleaguered David Clark resigns as Minister of Health, says he was a 'distraction'

The minister's visit to the mountain bike trail went against the Ministry of Health's guidelines - guidelines he as Minister of Health was pushing - during lockdown which urged Kiwis to only venture outside for essential trips such as supermarket shopping, going to the pharmacy or for essential travel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern demoted the Dunedin North MP from his Associate Finance portfolio, saying under normal circumstances she would have sacked him. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Clark fronted Breakfast shortly after it was announced he’d been stripped of his Associate Finance portfolio by the Prime Minister. Source: Breakfast

April 7:

With the biking blunder somewhat behind him, Dr Clark confessed to taking a 20 kilometre drive to the beach with his family and driving his family to another walking track on a separate occasion.

Dr Clark said his wife questioned their beach trip but he made the call to go anyway. That was on the weekend after the lockdown took effect.

He appeared on TVNZ 1's Breakfast after releasing a statement about the additional breaches, telling host John Campbell he was a fool and embarrassed he of all people broke the rules.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Sale and purchase settlement for my house was a month before the lockdown,” Dr Clark told media. Source: 1 NEWS

April 28:

The Heath Minister defended a suspected third breach of lockdown when it was revealed he had moved houses in Alert Level 4.

Dr Clark was seen repeatedly moving boxes between the two properties during the Alert Level 4 lockdown. The properties are believed to only be a few hundred metres apart.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Health Minister continues to be questioned about issues with quarantine testing, but he is passing responsibility to his officials. Source: 1 NEWS

June 24:

Dr Clark came under fire again when he seemingly threw Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield under the bus - shifting responsibility to him over Covid-19 quarantine and managed isolation bungles.

Outside a select committee at Parliament, where both Dr Clark and Dr Bloomfield appeared, the politician was asked if he took responsibility for the failures.

"The Director-General has accepted that protocols weren't being followed, he has accepted responsibility for that and has set about putting it right," Dr Clark said, as the senior public servant stood behind him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For a brief time, the Health Minister had “avid campaigner for throwing under the bus policy” on his page. Source: Breakfast

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Beleaguered David Clark resigns as Minister of Health, says he was a 'distraction'
2
Full video: David Clark announces his resignation as Health Minister
3
Simon Bridges to be National's foreign affairs spokesperson as Todd Muller adjusts shadow Cabinet
4
Dr Bloomfield asks for public's blessing to take a short holiday after months battling Covid-19
5
Drug bust in Italy sees biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:47

Dome Valley landfill will 'destroy the Kaipara Harbour', mana whenua says as protest looms

Simon Bridges to be National's foreign affairs spokesperson as Todd Muller adjusts shadow Cabinet

Full video: Todd Muller announces changes to National's shadow Cabinet
05:51

National MP challenges Shane Jones on if Government can deliver on $3 billion infrastructure package