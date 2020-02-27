Fake Tahititan prince expected to be deported back to NZ after being released from Queensland jail

Queensland's fake prince Joel Morehu-Barlow, who was imprisoned over the theft of $16 million from Queensland Health, has been been released from jail.

Joel Morehu-Barlow. Source: Queensland Police

Kiwi born Morehu-Barlow, now 44, pleaded guilty to five fraud and three drug offences in 2013 after re-directing money meant for charity into his own accounts and was jailed for 14 years with a non-parole period of five.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed he was no longer in their custody. It's believed he was released less than two hours ago.



A News Corp reports suggests he will be deported back to New Zealand this evening.



An Australian Border Force spokesperson told AAP they could not comment on whether Morehu-Barlow was in their custody or was facing deportation.

