Fake Pfizer vaccine pamphlet results in hate mail for women named in it

An employment advocate and a lawyer have been receiving hate mail after they were named — without their consent — in a phony Pfizer vaccine pamphlet.

The pamphlet is under investigation after members of the public reported it for misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ashleigh Fechney, an employment advocate who is representing unvaccinated workers, told 1 NEWS she did not know her name and number were on the pamphlet until she started receiving anonymous calls and texts.

"It's incorrect, it's misleading and it's dangerous, and it's got my name on it and that's not right," she said.

Fechney told 1 NEWS the pamphlet has left her afraid to answer her own phone.

"Most of it I can handle, but you're just sort of waiting for the one you can't."

Lawyer Sue Grey, who represents a group questioning the legality of the vaccine, also has her name on the brochure — without her consent.

A pamphlet is circulating spreading misinformation about the Pfizer vaccine. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm just a bit concerned my name's been put on something along with other people's names and it's not my document," she said.

Grey's inbox has been flooded with emails, with some telling her to stop breeding, to others calling her a murderer.

Members of the public have reported the pamphlet to CERT NZ, the Government's cyber security specialists.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said it is important people only use reliable sources for their information — such as its websites and the Unite Against COVID-19 page — and carefully consider what they pass on, to combat misinformaiton.

Fechney told 1 NEWS she desperately wants her name removed from the pamphlet, but has had trouble getting a hold of the group that published it.