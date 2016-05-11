 

Fairfax-NZME merger decision set to be announced

The Commerce Commission is this morning set to announce its decision on the proposed merger between media groups Fairfax and NZME after the competition regulator came out against the idea in a draft decision late last year.

Tim Murphy says by coming together, NZME and Fairfax will be in a stronger position to take on Google and Facebook.

1 NEWS NOW will livestream the announcement from the Commerce Commission in Wellington at 8.30am. 

The commission said in November that a merger would diminish the range of editorial voices and weaken competition in several advertising markets.

A merged company would take control of New Zealand's two large news websites - NZ Herald owned by NZME and Fairfax's Stuff.

NZME also has some big name radio stations like Newstalk ZB and ZM, as well as the country's largest circulation newspaper, The New Zealand Herald.

Fairfax would bring a number of major mastheads, including the Sunday Star-Times, the Dominion Post and The Press.

The Commission said in its draft determination that a merger would give one entity ownership of nearly 90 per cent of New Zealand's print media, a level only surpassed in communist China.

The announcement of the final decision has been delayed several times from March, to today.

The Commerce Commission in February turned down an application by Sky TV and Vodafone to merge, saying it risked creating a strongly vertically integrated pay-TV service and telecommunications provider, and the rejection hinged on their owning all premium sports content.

Vodafone and Sky TV last month filed High Court appeals against the decision.

