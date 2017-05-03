Fairfax and NZME staff vent frustrations online after Commerce Commission denies media merger

Following this morning's Commerce Commission decision to deny the proposed merger between the Fairfax NZ and NZME media companies, staff from both have shared their frustrations online.

Announcing the decision today Dr Mark Berry of the Commission said the competition in the media environment would be lessened and the benefit to the public was not high enough to proceed.

Source: 1 NEWS

"We accept there is a real chance the merger could extend the lifespan of some newspapers and lead to significant cost savings anywhere between $40 million to around $200 million over five years," he said in a release.

"However these benefits do not, in our view, outweigh the detriments we consider would occur if it was to proceed."

"This merger would concentrate media ownership and influence to an unprecedented extent for a well-established modern liberal democracy.

However numerous staff from both Fairfax NZ and NZME disagree with the decision and let their feeling be known on social media.