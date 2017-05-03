Fairfax and NZME appeal blocked merger

Source:NZN
Media companies Fairfax and NZME say they will appeal a competition watchdog decision that blocked their proposed merger earlier this month.
The companies say the Commerce Commission "erred in law" in rejecting the merger.
They announced their appeal this morning.
A merger would have combined NZME's flagship New Zealand Herald newspaper and nzherald.co.nz website, a portfolio of radio stations, including Newstalk ZB, and the GrabOne deals site with Fairfax's suite of titles including the Dominion Post, Sunday Star-Times, The Press, the stuff.co.nz website and magazines.
The commission accepted the merger could extend the lifespan of some newspapers and save costs in the short term, but it believed the benefits did not outweigh the negative impact.
