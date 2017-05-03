Fairfax and NZME appeal blocked merger

Media companies Fairfax and NZME say they will appeal a competition watchdog decision that blocked their proposed merger earlier this month.

The companies say the Commerce Commission "erred in law" in rejecting the merger.

They announced their appeal this morning.

A merger would have combined NZME's flagship New Zealand Herald newspaper and nzherald.co.nz website, a portfolio of radio stations, including Newstalk ZB, and the GrabOne deals site with Fairfax's suite of titles including the Dominion Post, Sunday Star-Times, The Press, the stuff.co.nz website and magazines.