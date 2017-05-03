 

Fairfax and NZME appeal blocked merger

Media companies Fairfax and NZME say they will appeal a competition watchdog decision that blocked their proposed merger earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the next moves from NZME and Fairfax after a merger was rejected.
The companies say the Commerce Commission "erred in law" in rejecting the merger.

They announced their appeal this morning.

A merger would have combined NZME's flagship New Zealand Herald newspaper and nzherald.co.nz website, a portfolio of radio stations, including Newstalk ZB, and the GrabOne deals site with Fairfax's suite of titles including the Dominion Post, Sunday Star-Times, The Press, the stuff.co.nz website and magazines.

The commission accepted the merger could extend the lifespan of some newspapers and save costs in the short term, but it believed the benefits did not outweigh the negative impact.

Newsroom co-editor Mark Jennings says NZME and Fairfax will be in a 'fight to the death', now the Commerce Commission has turned down their merger application.

'I think we are going to see carnage between NZME and Fairfax now'

NZME and Fairfax staff react to the Commerce Commission's denial of a proposed merger between their companies.

Fairfax and NZME staff vent frustrations online after Commerce Commission denies media merger

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.



Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

