Fair Go's Pippa attempts to make the 70s cool again

Fair Go

We couldn't help but give this year's Ad Award challenge a nudge.
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

Hundreds of people turned out at the march tonight.

Tonga rugby league fans.

Live stream: Tongan rugby league fans march in central Auckland over contentious referring decision in RLWC match

The march follows a march yesterday protesting the refereeing in Tonga's loss to England.

1 NEWS can exclusively reveal the U-turn from the government.

Exclusive: Govt bows to National's pressure over simultaneous leave for both parents in Paid Parental Leave Bill

Currently, both parents are unable to take paid parental leave at the same time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.

Video: Wellingtonians ignore warnings of wastewater leak and swim in harbour

The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.


 
