Fair Go: Woman stunned as insurance charges full excess despite frying car

A New Plymouth woman was shocked her insurance company took her no-claims bonus off her after an accident she believed they were responsible for.

Jenna Bellve, backed by a mechanical assessment, believes her insurance company's Roadside Assist service fried her car, causing $1,400 damage. The roadside assist service is provide by IAG, who took her no claims bonus off her and charged her a $500 excess in the process.

"Laughing is good. What else can you do. Cry?" Bellve told Fair Go.

Bellve had a flat battery in her car in the New Plymouth CBD in late 2020. The roadside assist service jump-started her car. The insurance assessment report suggested the jump-start fried the Body Control Unit in her car.

Despite this and Bellve's protests, IAG decided to charge her a full excess and withdraw her no claims bonus.

"The thing I’m frustrated about is if I want to go to another insurance company, I now have a recent claim which will affect any premium anywhere," Bellve said.

She said IAG told her she must pay the excess and lose her bonus because liability would be too hard to prove. She understands the New Plymouth company who jump-started her car, Auto Salvage, deny liability, claiming their jump start packs have surge protection.

After Fair Go got involved IAG changed its tune but says liability is still to be decided on.

“We acknowledge this has been a frustrating time for our customer. We have apologised to Ms Bellve.

“We have also reinstated Ms Bellve’s no claims bonus and reimbursed her excess,” an IAG spokesperson told Fair Go.