TODAY |

Fair Go: Woman endures five month battle with Vodafone to cancel account in late husband’s name

Hannah Wallis
Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Hannah Wallis
Business

Three years ago Deborah Scheib lost her husband Brendon in a work accident, following which she had to change a number of accounts from Brendon’s name into hers.

For some, including the Vodafone account, she had to provide a Death Certificate. Early this year, Deborah decided to drop Sky from her Vodafone package, and was told she had to open a new account.

Somehow, Vodafone got it terribly wrong and started billing Brendon every month, as well as separately billing Deborah. They even sent a letter claiming to have had a phone call from him.

Deborah has been fighting for over five months – through phone calls and emails - to try and get Vodafone to cancel the account and stop this painful reminder, every month, of her loss.

Vodafone accepts that they have they have fallen short on customer care, and apologise for any inconvenience and distress they have caused with what they describe as “clerical and system errors”.

They have assured Deborah she will receive no further communication from them in Brendon’s name.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The telco accepts that they fell short on customer care in this case. Source: Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Hannah Wallis
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:53
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
2
Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent.
National on top, NZ First drops in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
3
The National Party leader says he supports the Auckland housing development and laws need to be observed.
Simon Bridges says 'laws need to be observed' by Ihumātao protestors
4
Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.
Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video
5
1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies has this report from its smallest atoll, Atafu.
Tokelau lays on grand welcome for Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19
1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies has this report from its smallest atoll, Atafu.

Tokelau lays on grand welcome for Jacinda Ardern
01:05
Our political editor says it's very interesting Christopher Luxon has been named as a preferred PM in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Jessica Mutch McKay: 1 NEWS poll shows people 'clearly thinking beyond Simon Bridges'

03:12
Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust has been working with young people in Porirua for six years.

Porirua youth orchestra works to showcase Pasifika talent

Investigation underway after 'human remains' found in Northland scrubland