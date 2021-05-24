Fair Go: Woman, 93, pushed into buying medical alarm she didn't want, son claims

At 93 years old Elsie Devlin loves her independence, but also knows she needs help from time to time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"That annoys me because I see things that want doing", she says.

Elsie wants to live at home for as long as possible, so for peace of mind, her family got her a medical alarm, or in her son Kevin's words, her lifeline.

"It's a life and death situation for an elderly person, he says.

"They rely on this little device".

Medical alarms are fitted in houses all over Aotearoa. People can get a government grant to help pay for one if they can't afford it, and for good reason. They save lives.

Elsie's alarm came from a security company called Securely NZ, and she's been with the company since 2008.

"She's had to use the monitoring system three times in the last roughly two and a half weeks, says Kevin.

"Two of those resulted in ambulances and hospital".

Everything was working as it should, until last October, when Elsie got an unexpected visit from a woman named Jane Boreham or Barbara Boreham, as she's sometimes known.

She's an agent from another security company called ADT, and she was keen to sign Elsie up to a new alarm contract.

"She sounded so truthful you know", Elsie says.

"I thought, oh I'm in for the good thing".

Elsie's son Kevin wasn't so sure. He says his internal alarm bells started ringing when he realised his mum hadn't made any appointment to switch alarm companies.

"My mum certainly didn't ring ADT asking for a medical monitoring system", he says.

"She already had one that worked perfectly well and she was quite happy with it".

Both Securely and ADT are on the Ministry of Social Development's (MSD) accredited medical alarm supplier list. Companies must be on that list if they're providing medical alarms to people paying through their disability allowance. All six companies on the list must comply with a code of conduct.

In 2011, that code was really strict about cold calling. But the latest version says agents must take care that calls and messages aren't intrusive on prospective clients.

Elsie says she signed up to ADT thinking she was going to get a better deal than her current plan.

She said that she used to work for the company that I had, says Elsie.

"I thought that she were doing the right thing and that's why I let her change over".

Jane did work for Securely, but she left in 2018. So why did it seem like Jane was looking for business with old clients?

Jane asked Elsie's neighbour, Marion, to be a witness to the contract signing.

Marion said she stood there "like a dummy", because Jane hadn't explained what she was doing at Elsie's house.

Marion says while she was there, Jane never explained any of the paperwork, and didn't leave any pamphlets or brochures behind, which is something that agents are expected to do.

"She didn't say a lot," Marion said about Jane.

"She was intent in getting her (Elsie) signing".

Elsie then turned to her son Kevin for help. Kevin lives in Australia, but came home to check on his mum.

After learning about Jane's visit, he got ADT to cancel Elsie's contract, which it did. But Kevin wasn't done with his queries.

He was worried his mum might be without any sort of alarm when they were swapped out, and that she hadn't been shown how to use the new one.

Kevin complained to ADT, who did their own investigation and found there was no evidence to support his claims about cold calling. But, it wasn't just Jane's conduct that had Kevin worried.

Kevin obtained a recording from Securely's system, of someone calling to cancel Elsie's contract, on the same day that Jane visited her.

The caller introduced herself as Elsie's niece, and told Securely's operators that Elsie wished to cancel her alarm contract because she was going into care.

But Elsie doesn't have a niece in New Zealand, and she had no intention of going into care, so who was calling to cancel the contract, and why?

Fair Go tried to get answers and tried the phone number. The caller simply told them, it didn't know what they were talking about, and wasn't willing to answer any questions about the call or Elsie Devlin.

Fair Go also asked Securely about their processes too, and why the caller was able to cancel the contract in the first place.

General Manager of Securely Mark Smith says: "Ideally we would have had a person that is authorised underneath the protocols or an emergency contact make the cancellation request.

"But we then took that as a genuine one because it was a family member".

But they now know it wasn't a family member. Securely stands by its processes, and says if anything is amiss, it catches it in the follow up process.

"We always review what we do", says Mark.

"We are looking for things that we aren't seeing all the time".

Fair Go also tried to get in touch with Jane, but she hung up before they could get any questions in, and pointed them in the direction of her lawyers.

They then got in touch with Jane's lawyers from Wilkinson Rodgers Lawyers, who told them because Jane knew Elsie from her previous job with Securerly, Jane felt she didn't need to make an appointment before cold-calling her.

They also say Jane was keen to have Marion present while Elsie signed the ADT contract. ADT encourages their agents to have someone else there, in case clients forget conversations, although ADT's alarm forms don't actually require a witness.

There is also the issue of whether the right paperwork was left behind with Elsie when Jane left. Jane told her lawyers she left it behind and told both Elise and Marion where it was. However both women say Jane took it all with her.

The Telecare Services Association of New Zealand, or TSANZ oversees the security companies that supply medical alarms. Kevin and Elsie complained to them about Jane's conduct and it opened an investigation in March.

Fair Go has kept pushing for answers since, but TSANZ says the investigation is ongoing.

The Ministry of Social Development have a representative on the investigation committee.

It says: "We are disappointed to learn of this complaint and the impact that it has had on Mrs Devlin and her family".

"The Ministry has a representative on the TSANZ investigation committee in relation to this matter and is unable to make any further comment until the investigation is concluded".

Meanwhile, Elsie is back with her Securely alarm system, an alarm she knows and trusts. But both Kevin and Elsie want something to come out of this experience.