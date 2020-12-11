TODAY |

Fair Go: Why is there so much air in a bag of potato chips?

Source:  Fair Go

Like many avid potato chip lovers, friends Olivia and Leiana, from Auckland's Elim Christian College, were fed up with opening their chip packets only to find that the bag was half full.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland classmates Olivia Pesaleli and Leiana Walker, both 11, wondered if we're getting bang for our buck. So Proper Crisps fronted up to give some answers.

With a bit of help from Fair Go, the girls did their research and found out that the air wasn‘t really air, but nitrogen gas, piped into packets to keep chips fresh, and to keep their integrity while being processed and transported.

This process, nitrogen flushing, is used by most potato chip companies, and provides a cushion of air inside the packet.

Olivia and Leiana wanted to see the process in action, and got the opportunity to ask chip manufacturers if it was possible to fill bags to the top without any nitrogen.

Proper Crisps, chip manufacturers in Nelson, invited the girls to get a behind-the-scenes look at how potatoes get turned into a bag of chips.

In the end, they learned that potato quality and size plays a part in how full they pack their bags, and that a little bit of air is necessary to help keep the chips fresh, but also safe when they’re being transported around the country.

Their investigative skills were rewarded with a prize pack from Canon, $1000 from TVNZ for their school and being named Fair Go’s 2020 Consumer Heroes.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Queensland will open its border to New Zealand tomorrow
2
A cyclone for Christmas? Tropical low likely to develop in coming weeks, but path remains unclear, NIWA says
3
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
4
Judith Collins says Speaker Trevor Mallard's legal wrangle after false rape claim cost taxpayers $333,000
5
Six new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand over past two days, all in managed isolation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fatberg causes sewage to flow into Tauranga Harbour

Police dog shot in Northland now recovering at home after ordeal
09:30

'There's trust back in my life' - An addict's journey from alcohol and drugs to recovery

Record nationwide median house price reached as market continues to run hot