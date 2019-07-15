TODAY |

Fair Go: On the trail of repeat ratbag roofer, who has left another unhappy customer in his wake

Anna Burns-Francis
Anna Burns-Francis
Fair Go Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Anna Burns-Francis

A scammer ripping off homeowners across the Auckland region is once again under the Fair Go spotlight.

Richard Craven advertises his services on Facebook under a variety of different community pages, and a number of different aliases.

But the message is always the same - cheap, fast, reliable roofing services.

Read more: West Auckland odd jobs man with reputation for taking money then taking off apologises

His latest victim is Brett Subritzky. For $11,000 Richy the Roofer - as he was then known - promised to re-roof Brett's house.

"Actually he had a site running there, Richy Roofer, looked genuine," he said.

But after handing over nearly all $11,000, Brett's been left with a half-finished, leaking roof.

"I've had some real roofers in that have helped me out, luckily, and they've said the job is not a very good and they've had to spend hours repairing his mistakes."

Materials went missing, and Richy claimed they'd been stolen.

It's just the latest in a long line of excuses Richard Craven has used for not finishing jobs.

Back in 2017, he'd left an Auckland couple with a half-painted house. He told Fair Go he had finished the job, despite the programme visiting the property and filming the incomplete work that had been done.

At another job he'd been paid to install roof insulation - the homeowner later discovering there was no insulation in her ceiling cavity.

Back then, Richy was apologetic for not being able to complete the work.

This time, he ordered Fair Go off the property.

"This is private property," he said. "Please leave."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Richard Craven, who advertises his services under different names, always has the same message offering cheap, fast, reliable roofing services. Source: Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Anna Burns-Francis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
2
The 10-year-old was kept alive while awaiting a heart transplant.
Chinese girl survives six days with no heartbeat thanks to dedicated surgical team
3
The Black Caps missed out on a world title by a metre but their clash with England will go down as a an all-time classic.
'A ridiculous rule' - Host of former Test stars call for change to World Cup-deciding countback
4
Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England.
‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates
5
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:47
Jonny Small says his aim was to keep the history of the 30-year-old giant cactus alive by relocating it.

Christchurch man insists he's no drug dealer after selling off massive cactus containing class-A drug
01:57
The local iwi, Te Rarawa, say the culprits can expect some very bad luck to come their way.

Local iwi promise retribution for vandals who chopped down sacred pou on Ninety Mile Beach
01:08
About 15 people gathered to protest against the uplift of Māori babies.

Protestors unite outside South Auckland branch of Oranga Tamariki
00:33
The Infrastructure Minister assured Q+A host Jack Tame that the Government is still "open for business."

Shane Jones rules out using private capital to fund schools, prisons and the public health system