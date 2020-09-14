Fair Go story sparks complaints about faulty Fisher & Paykel appliances

Fisher & Paykel have apologised for poor customer service, after a Fair Go story sparked complaints from people who’ve dealt with the company.

Fair Go first spoke with Napier woman Sue Troy, who has been disappointed with Fisher & Paykel since she first received a faulty Haier machine in May 2019.

The monster machine ripped her clothes and tied them in knots – and when she was given a second one a few months later, she experienced the same problems.

She said her complaints continued to fall on deaf ears, all while she lost around $500 worth of linen and clothes.

Fisher & Paykel have since said apologised to Sue, saying external factors like Covid-19 and a cyber attack in June meant her case – which started 16 months ago - “slipped through the cracks”.

“It happens every now and then and we don’t want that to happen, definitely not.”

Cath from Auckland has also had a bad time with Fisher & Paykel.

Her washing machine goes off balance every time it’s used and “dances across the floor”, meaning those in her household have to put 10-15 kilograms of weight on top of the machine to stop it moving across the floor.

“From day one we have not been able to do a full load of washing,” she told Fair Go.

Fisher & Paykel told Fair Go it’s “disappointed that some customers aren’t happy” and said to get in touch via phone, email or Facebook to resolve the issues.

If that’s you – remember, under New Zealand law products like washing machines should last for a reasonable period of time, even if yours is no longer under warranty you could still be covered by the Consumer Guarantees Act.