Fair Go: Silence from LG after NZ customers see stars on their TV

Two Fair Go viewers who work in the same office and own the same brand of television have stumbled across a global problem with their television sets.

Sandy Kumari and Frank Schomaker both contacted Fair Go after seeing stars. Not in the sky, but on their televisions. Both owned LG televisions, purchased approximately five years ago. Both work at Fonterra’s South Auckland branch.

"It’s just annoying when you see those little like spots. It used to be only five and now there’s eight," Kumari told Fair Go.

Schomaker’s television was the same.

"Noticed this white spot. Right in the middle of the TV. Then the next day there was a second white spot. After a week there were seven or eight white spots."

A simple internet search reveals LG customers all over the world complaining about spots or stars on their television sets. Fair Go spoke to a certified LG television repairer who said the problem was the glue failing in a light reflector, which then falls to the bottom of the inside of the television. The star or spot is the hole where the reflector used to be.

Fair Go tried repeatedly to contact LG Electronics. Madge, who works in their call centre in the Philippines, says it’s a common problem. A PR company based in Australia said people should be careful where they buy their LG products and can take them back.

"If you experience any issues with an LG product, please contact your local dealer or visit the LG Electronics website."

Kumari contacted LG. She said they refused to fix her television because she couldn’t produce a receipt. She paid $2000 cash for her television at a retailer who is no longer trading.