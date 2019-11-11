Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?

Think twice before picking up a pack of your favourite biscuits – there may not be as many in the tray as you first thought.

A group of school kids from Tauranga have stumbled upon a school lunch scandal after discovering their favourite double packs of biscuits contain fewer treats than two individual packs.

The Griffin's chocolate chip cookie and shrewsbury biscuits are sold as single packets, and as two-packs.

But what do two-packs mean?

The Year 7s at Aquinas College thought it meant two of the single packs, wrapped together for convenience and at a slightly lower price point.

But it comes at a cost – as they discovered when the cookies ran out early.

"My mum said she was gonna buy them, she gives us two per day and she was gonna use them 12 days but she ran out on the 11th day," said Sam.



"That's when I knew something wasn't right."

He'd found a single pack of his favourite shrewsburys contained 12 biscuits – but the two-pack only contained 22 biscuits, not 24 as he and his mum had thought.

The kids found the gap was even bigger when they opened up a two-pack of chocolate chip cookies – a single pack contains 20 biscuits, but a double pack contains just 32.

Griffin's says the difference comes down to making the twin packs affordable, and both ranges are still priced cheaper per biscuit when compared to buying individual single packets.

The superwines, krispie and gingernuts ranges also come in two-packs, and they do contain exactly double the number as two individual packets.

But the company acknowledges it could be confusing for customers – and it's asked the Aquinas kids to come up with a solution.